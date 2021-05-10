If you've been waiting for bars from the PLK, then you might be in luck this year. As fans continue to demand Lloyd Banks to release new music, he's continued teasing fans about his possible return. The trail of hints Lloyd Banks has left has formed speculation that he'll be dropping a new project, though Banks has yet to confirm that himself.



Lloyd Banks' manager Hovain came through with some great news today during an appearance on The Need To Know podcast. While listing off the slew of artists he manages, Hovain clarified that Banks' album is complete. "Banks is on the way… the album is done.. 101% done,” he said.

The brief update on the project is better than any other tidbit of information we've received. Last year, the rapper took to Twitter where he revealed that he was on a hunt for beats. In late February, Banks previewed some gritty bars that had fans excited to hear what he had in store for his next album, if it ever saw a release date.

Earlier this month, Lloyd Banks previewed the trailer for COTI which seems like the potential title to his new project. No bars were previewed but it seemed like a promising sign that we're nearing the release of new music from Banks.

Check out Hovain's interview below.