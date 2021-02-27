The tale of G-Unit is worthy of a biopic, if not, a whole docuseries exploring the rise and fall of one of the biggest forces in hip-hop, ever. With 50 Cent leading the charge at the height of his musical career, artists like Young Buck, Lloyd Banks, and Tony Yayo were offered a massive platform that, to this day, has provided them a loyal following that remains eager for new music.



Lloyd Banks, particularly, is still regarded to many as the Punchline King, even if he hasn't released much music in recent times. However, he has hinted that it could change in the near future. Following his inquiry into a potential Verzuz opponent, he revealed that he was on the hunt for beats; a promising sign from any rapper. Last month, he let fans know that he still holds the title of Punchline King. "Probably win my Verzuz with mixtape verses," he tweeted.

Given the fact that he's been exercising his pen while hunting for the right production is indicative of new music coming on the way. Lloyd Banks seemingly confirmed that would be the case when he took to his Instagram Story and previewed some new music for the fans. Over gritty Griselda-esque sounding production, Lloyd Banks effortlessly unloads a few bars.

Interestingly enough, the latest snippet from Lloyd Banks comes days after Young Buck released "Ash Tray" where he closed out the verse wishing Banks would add a verse. Is Buck to thank for Banks' return to the studio?

Check out the snippet from Lloyd Banks below.

