It's rare to hear from Lloyd Banks, the punchline king content to hold his title from afar. Quiet and reserved compared to many of his fellow lyricists, Banks has remained respected in the eyes of his fanbase; though many would likely appreciate a new project from the G-Unit legend, they understand and respect that it's destined to come at his own pace, if at all. Still, the memories live on through his myriad freestyles and studio cuts, especially his debut studio album The Hunger For More.

With features from The Game, Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, and Young Buck, The Hunger For More encapsulates an era which many look back on with fondness. A studio album with mixtape qualities, Banks proved himself a viable solo artist during a time when 50 Cent reigned atop the charts, and it's safe to say that time has been quite kind to the project. And what a time it has been. Fifteen years, to be precise.

To celebrate the milestone, Banks has decided to honor the occasion with a rare concert. On July 6th, Banks will be performing at the Sony Hall in Manhattan. Should you be interested, be sure to check out tickets right here. Given Banks' reclusive nature, expect this one to sell out fast. By all means, sound off in the comments about your favorite Hunger For More tracks. With fifteen years of hindsight to work with, did Banks deliver a classic?