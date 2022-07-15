Lloyd Banks & Benny The Butcher Reunite For "Living Proof"

It feels like Lloyd Banks is making up for lost time these days. Following a decade-plus break between albums, the former G-Unit rapper delivered with Course Of The Inevitable in 2021 and followed it up this morning with the sequel. As expected, the Punchline King is back in full effect, dishing bars alongside fellow heavyweights in the game.

While names like Jadakiss and Tony Yayo appear on the tracklist, there's something to be said about Banks' track record with Griselda. With Conway appearing on the single, "Menace," he calls on Benny The Butcher for an immediate highlight of the project. "Living Proof" is produced by Cartune and showcases the growing chemistry between Banks and Benny The Butcher.

Check the song out below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

My record label hate that hang with these wild n***as

Too focused for that, distractions can't be allowed with us

I'm 'Pac back then when that n***a played in Juice

I brought the title upstate like when Melo played in 'Cuse