Lizzo's TikTok video that features the Grammy-winning artist in a bathing suit have been restored by the app, after she called them out for discriminating against her due to her size by removing her stripped down clips. This week, Lizzo uploaded a clip of herself to her TikTok account, exposing the app for removing content of hers in which she is featured in skin-baring attire.

"TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits," Lizzo's caption reads. "But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why?" she continues. "Tiktok…we need to talk.” In the clip, Lizzo is lip-syncing to audio of another TikTok user singing the phrase "I know" over and over, indicating that Lizzo does, in fact, know why the app removed her bathing suit videos. The body positivity advocate has been very vocal about feeling comfortable in her skin as a plus-sized woman, and is clearly not afraid to point out when she feels she's been treated differently due to her weight.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

However, a spokesperson for TikTok told Page Six revealed that the platform has been in touch with Lizzo’s team and assured them that the initial removal of her content was completely un-related to her size. According to the spokesperson, one of Lizzo's videos was originally taken down because it did not appear to meet TikTok’s community guidelines. The clip seemingly showed Lizzo flashing her underwear and was thus promptly removed from the platform, but upon further inspection and review, it became clear that Lizzo was, in fact, wearing a bathing suit. The video has since been restored to her page.