Lizzo is known for her body confidence, real lyrics and infectious vibes that's beloved by anyone who comes across her. While she's proud to be an advocate for body positivity, she's over people being proud of her for seeing herself as beautiful and she's called out a double standard in her latest feature with Glamour Magazine.

"When people look at my body and be like, 'Oh my God, she's so brave,' it's like, 'No, I'm not,'" she told the publication. "I'm just fine. I'm just me. I'm just sexy. If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn't call her brave. I just think there's a double standard when it comes to women." She admitted how she doesn't like when people are so shocked that she's comfortable with her frame.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The "Truth Hurts" singer further detailed how modeling agencies were the only source of getting women on the forefront of magazines and advertising campaigns, portraying a false reality of women's bodies.

"I think that's why it made everything so limited for what was considered beautiful," she explained. "It was controlled from this one space. But now we have the internet. So if you want to see somebody who's beautiful who looks like you, go on the internet and just type something in. Type in blue hair. Type in thick thighs. Type in back fat. You'll find yourself reflected. That's what I did to help find the beauty in myself."