The thirst traps have been real on Lizzo's social media accounts lately. The singer is known for her body-positive activism, and she regularly takes to social media to share photos and videos of herself in bikinis, lingerie, or pretty much nothing at all. Her posts always garner a heavy reaction from the public, but it seems TikTok has taken notice of Lizzo's skin-baring pictures, as well.



Robin L Marshall / Stringer / Getty Images

Over on Lizzo's TikTok, she uploaded a video of herself lip-syncing while text overlays change across the screen. “TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits,” Lizzo wrote. "But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why?" she added, insinuating that her weight has something to do with their decision. "Tiktok...we need to talk."

Last Fall, Lizzo chatted with Glamour about being confident with herself. "When people look at my body and be like, 'Oh my God, she's so brave,' it's like, 'No, I'm not,'" she said. "I'm just fine. I'm just me. I'm just sexy. If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn't call her brave. I just think there's a double standard when it comes to women." Check out her TikTok—which has amassed nine million views—below.