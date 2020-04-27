The past year has been massive for Lizzo. Though she had an established following, she skyrocketed to fame in 2019 and became a household name across the world. Needless to say, she's been catching blessings all year round.



Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Today, Lizzo celebrates her 32nd birthday and we here at HotNewHipHop wish her another year filled with good health and prosperity. Taking to Instagram, she shared a fresh-faced selfie to commemorate the occasion with two requests for her IG followers. The first request is for her followers to drop a comment under the post saying something nice about themselves. The second -- mad rump-shaking.

"It's my birthday, the best gift would be... say something nice to yourself in the comments and shake that ass ho," she captioned the photo. At this point, we haven't seen too many twerk videos dedicated to Lizzo popping up on the timeline just yet but we're sure they will soon. If not, Lizzo can simply take the Tory Lanez route and hit IG Live with her requests.

Unfortunately, Lizzo's probably going to have a tame birthday in comparison to what she could've had. The coronavirus pandemic has everything on lockdown so a turn up at the club doesn't seem feasible at the present time.