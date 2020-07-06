Lizzo has a message for the man that discriminated against her and her girls earlier this week and kicked them out of their rental, and in usual Lizzo-fashion, she’s twerking while doing it.

In a video uploaded to Instagram Sunday, the “Truth Hurts” singer throws it back in front of a breathtaking view while wearing a bright red bikini with a matching fishnet cover-up. The singer’s friends hype her up in the background of the video, encouraging the antics.

“This is for the man that kicked me out of my 7-day rental 3 days early yesterday,” she explained in the caption. “This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my 6 black homegirls to say that we could ‘hurt him’ and threaten to call the police.”

She added, “I know you’re watching my page so I just want you to know you can’t stop this black girls’ shine. Thanks for kicking us out cus this house is better anyways. Xoxo ” The 32-year-old pop star received praise from both celebs and fans alike, with many followers confused as to who would kick a superstar. Fellow rapper Junglepussy commented in solidarity with the star.

The clip was reposted to The Shade Room platform, where it was met with mixed reviews of people condemning her behavior, and people applauding her attitude. Bottom line is, Lizzo doesn’t care about the critics and will continue to be carefree.

Last month, the megastar announced her special Juneteenth silent auction and raffle to give back to Black organizations while nude, strategically using her hair to cover up her lady-parts.