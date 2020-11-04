Artist and activist Lizzo has been using her platform to encourage her fans to vote for months, and to honor election day, the Grammy Award-winning singer strips down to nothing. It isn't uncommon for Lizzo to pose in barely-there attire on her social media page as she gives her admirers a look at her figure, but this time she decided to slightly cover herself with America's flag.

In the caption to her racy election-themed, patriotic photo, Lizzo penned a lengthy message about being "hopeful" for America's future. "When I think of this country I don’t think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war," said Lizzo. "I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated."

She also wrote that she believes in respecting America's indigenous communities as well as freedom of religion, as long as it stays out of politics. Lizzo has openly endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in this presidential election. Check out her post in full below.