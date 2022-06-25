It's been a tough day for many all around the world with news of the overturning of Roe v. Wade coming out of the United States Supreme Court earlier today (June 24). In the hours since the decision 6-3 decision was made, California has acted to protect abortion rights, while states like Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Arkansas have already made moves to ban abortions, making them illegal.

Reactions have been pouring in across social media all day, from everyone from former President Barack Obama, who wrote, "Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues – attacking the essential freedoms to millions of Americans," to Keke Palmer, who couldn't help but vent her disappointments.

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

"I'm past disgusted [with] my country and their constant inability to protect one another's right and keep their word," the Jump In actress began. "How [you] overturning the wrong things? So many things to overturn that make sense. But this is what you choose?"

While many famous faces have been sharing poignant statements and petitions, "About Damn Time" hitmaker Lizzo is putting her money where her mouth is and has promised to donate a sizeable chunk of revenue from her upcoming tour to protecting abortion rights in America.

"I'd pledging $500K from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights," the Detroit native tweeted earlier today, adding that Live Nation has promised to match her, making the grand total a whopping $1 million dollars.

When a fan urged her to ensure that all the money goes to abortion funds directly, Lizzo promised, "We are going to give proceeds to @AbortionFunds as well!" before thanking them.

Read more about the overturning of Roe vs. Wade here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.