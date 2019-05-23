Lizzo has opened up many times in the past about her body confidence and love for normalizing the dimples in her butt. The singer's choice of sexy clothing and bold style choices is something that's labelled her as a feminist and while she may be one, she recently told NPR that if she was a "thin woman, maybe that wouldn't be the case."

"I feel like women who are smaller aren't really given the opportunities to be body positive or role models either, because we've been conditioned to believe that women are using their bodies for the male gaze," she said. "And I think if I were slimmer I don't think people would look to me with the same type of like, "Oh wow, she's so brave she's doing this and representing everyone!" [the way they do,] because I'm big."



Lizzo further detailed how there are different waves of feminism, especially for different generations.

"I think that the wave of feminism right now that's overtly sexual and in your face I think is just the response to where we were. Like, I'm going to wear a suit and I'm going to boss up on you. ... You-can't-tell-me-what-to-do type vibes, and [I'm] like, "No, I'm gonna tell you what to do!"

As for her flute skills, something she's shown during every performance, Lizzo reminds her fans that flutes have always been a part of hip hop, you've just never seen someone perform with it. "Have y'all heard of J Dilla? Have y'all heard of Metro Boomin? Like, these producers use flute all the time. One of the biggest hits was "Mask Off," and ... the chorus was just a flute solo," she said.



"I think that flute and hip-hop are very sexy. I think that flute and hip-hop have gone together for a long time. I think this is just the first time you actually see the artist actually playing the flute."

