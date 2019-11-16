After changing the venue so that media could be included, Colin Kaepernick's workout in now underway. You can live stream the workout below. Kaepernick is in Atlanta working out for several teams, which reportedly include Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, New England, New York Giants, Tampa Bay, and Washington. Kaepernick wanted to switch the workout to a venue that would allow the press, something the NFL initially refused. Kaepernick's team has stated they are aiming for complete transparency, and having the press there somewhat forces the NFL to play fair, or at least, refrain from suspicious activity since they will be under scrutiny from journalists.

Kaepernick, 32, is a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who has not played since the 2016 season. He was blackballed when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice and police brutality against African-Americans. He filed a grievance accusing the league’s owners of conspiring to keep him out of the NFL because of his political activism and ended up settling for millions of dollars. Now, Jay-Z and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell have seen to it that Kapernick at least gets to workout for NFL teams, giving him a small opportunity to get back into the league.