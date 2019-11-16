In an effort to make sure everything is documented and transparent, Colin Kaepernick's NFL workout is being moved to a new location in the Atlanta area and will now start at 4 PM ET Saturday, reports ESPN. The NFL had previously declined to allow media and cameras into the workout when Kaepernick had requested for transparency, attorney Ben Meiselas and agent Jeff Nalley said in a statement.

The Press will now be allowed to attend the workout in the new location. "From the outset, Mr. Kaepernick requested a legitimate process and from the outset the NFL league office has not provided one," Meiselas and Nalley said. "Most recently, the NFL has demanded that as a precondition to the workout, Mr. Kaepernick sign an unusual liability waiver that addresses employment-related issues and rejected the standard liability waiver from physical injury proposed by Mr. Kaepernick's representatives... Mr. Kaepernick simply asks for a transparent and open process which is why a new location has been selected for today."

Sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the NFL was providing three wide receivers for the workout, but the league refused to release the names of those receivers. That forced Kaepernick to bring his own wideouts, to avoid ending up in a bad situation.