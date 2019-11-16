Jay-Z's partnership with the NFL caused an uproar, especially after it was revealed that he didn't even confer with Colin Kaepernick over the move. People were quick to call Jay a sell-out while others believed that Jay might have something up his sleeve. Fast forward a few months and Kaepernick is set to appear at an NFL workout in Atlanta tomorrow where twenty-four team reps are set to attend including the Falcons, the Giants, and the Patriots.



Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

There's been speculation since the announcement was made about who could be behind it and the possible motive. Kaep hasn't played since the 2016 season for reasons appearing to relate to his decision to take a knee during the National Anthem to protest police brutality. Rumors floated around saying that Jay had a role in it but now, sportscaster Dan Patrick revealed more details.

"According to my source, JAY-Z said that he took a reputational bullet for the commissioner when they had that press conference [with] his new role in the NFL," Patrick said on his show. "Social agenda. Social injustice. He was gonna help with the entertainment for halftime. All of this. My source said that JAY-Z was pressuring the commissioner to do the right thing and have this workout for Colin Kaepernick."

Patrick did say that other sources said this whole thing is a "distraction to take away from the opportunity facilitated by the NFL for Colin Kaepernick."

Peep the clip below.