26-year-old Ari Fletcher continues to face backlash for controversial comments she made on a recent podcast episode. While appearing on Don't Call Me White Girl, the mother of one addressed some of her more toxic traits, revealing that her current relationship has helped her grow up considerably.

Before she got together with Moneybagg Yo, Fletcher told her friend that she had a tendency to act out and throw tantrums in hopes of getting an intense, and sometimes almost violent, response from whichever man was in her life at the time.

Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images

Some, including video vixen Apple Watts, immediately accused the influencer of making light of a situation that's often very traumatic for other women, although others, like Cuban Doll, came to her defence. Ultimately, reports have said that what Fletcher shared caused her to lose out on her brand deal with Rihanna's Savage X Fenty company – consequences also faced by Draya Michele when she made a similar mistake.

During a chat on Fox Soul, actress LisaRaye McCoy commended BadGalRiRi for sticking to her guns. "Shoutout to Rihanna for standing up, and being an example of a woman of her word and making sure that her brand is not tarnished with any foolishness."

The 54-year-old All of Us star went on, "because, here's the thing – these younger girls are looking up to these influencers and these social media girls, and so, if you know that, you have an obligation!"





"See, that's the difference between a social media influencer, and a real celebrity and star. There is a difference," McCoy's rant continued. "You have to work your way up to that stardom so you know what level that you're stepping into, 'cause it's levels to this that's respectable. People respect you!"

The mother of one went on to explain that it's all good and fine to have an opinion on things, but people like Fletcher "have to wait until they get to a certain level to be able to be heard, because we've seen the history of [her] words and why she's saying what she's been saying."

"[Ari] was out of line, out of place, she was immature," McCoy said of Moneybagg's girlfriend.

Despite the criticism she's been facing, the Chicago-born internet star doesn't seem to be too phased. Immediately after the Don't Call Me White Girl podcast episode began gaining traction, she hopped on Instagram Live to address her comments, and since then she's tweeted out messages for her haters – read more about that here.