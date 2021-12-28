Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie company has had a constant roster of famous faces repping it since its 2018 inception, but RiRi hasn't hesitated to cut people's brand deals when they step out of line, including Draya Michele, who was seemingly dropped back in 2020 following problematic comments she made on a podcast.

While reflecting on what she hopes to bring in in the new year, the 36-year-old wrote "I would like my @savagexfenty deal back in 2022. Just wishful thinking," overtop a photo of her wearing a bold red set from the "Love on the Brain" singer while posing for the camera.





After the post made its way onto The Shade Room, Michele hopped into the comments to further speak her mind. "The thing about it is I'm human," she explained. "And I make mistakes, but the only difference between me and everyone else is my mistakes were made in front of the world as well as my consequences."

"I definitely learned a lot from this experience and I was adamant about making sure my apology was as loud as a harmful comment. I played myself, I made triggering comments, was reprimanded, and apologized. All in front of y'all. That's growth. Bouncing back," she concluded.

@drayamichele/Instagram

While appearing on a podcast not long after the infamous shooting incident between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion occurred, Michele was recorded giving her take on what may have happened that night, saying, "I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this type of road and I'm here for it – I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too."

After the episode aired, the Pennsylvania native found herself facing plenty of backlash, and was subsequently cut from the Fenty family. In a tweet sent out in July of 2020, the model wrote, "I truly don't glorify domestic violence... I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny I offended many, including Meg. And I'm sorry."





Do you think that Rihanna should give Draya Michele her Savage brand deal back, or does she still have more work to do? Let us know below.