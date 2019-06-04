Ava DuVernay's Central Park Five mini-series When They See Us has opened up meaningful conversations on social media. Viewers experienced a variety of emotions as they bore witness to the true stories of Kharey Wise, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, and Raymond Santana who were all convicted of brutally attacking a Central Park jogger, Trisha Melli. The miniseries grasp the story's tragic turn along with its aftermath in a limited series that shocked the nation. Moreover, the series shed light on the culprits responsible for the wrongful incarcerations of these young men and of them we include the notorious prosecutor, Linda Fairstein.

Since the series release,' Fairstein has been placed in a burning, hot seat. Considering her current title as a New York bestselling crime novelist, fans called for her books to be removed from all shelves. And now, new reports by TMZ indicate the lawyer is being cancelled by a non-profit organization she has worked with for years. The CEO behind the non-profit which mostly serves minorities called for Fairstein's dismissal from the board of directors. The company's CEO is still thinking on whether Fairstein will be completely tooted and booted from the organization, but the board threatened to take legal action to have her removed if the CEO does not make a decision soon enough.

