Not many people on this website are fans of Lil Xan or the music that he releases. You've got to feel for the young man though. He's been put through the wringer with everybody tearing him down since he made those stupid comments about Tupac.

While he has surely made some bad decisions in his life, also producing questionable music at times, he doesn't deserve the type of backlash he gets on every single post. The 24-year-old rapper is finally on the road to a better path, confirming that he has quit abusing pills and has been sober for several months.

In a new video update, Xan speaks about what he's been up to, his current mindset, and what's in store for him.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"This is really weird for me to talk about. I've been going through a little depression and it f*cking sucks. I feel like I lost a lot of confidence and this is really hard for me to talk about," says the artist on Instagram. "I'm doing a lot better but I'm still trying to get back to a good level of just self-love and appreciating myself. I'm very appreciative for the friends and family that I have around me and the opportunities that I've been blessed with in the past. I'm just having a really hard time trying to get back to how things were."

Lil Xan says that, every day, he starts to feel a little bit better but that the process is a "b*tch".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIL XAN/DIEGO ð (@xanxiety) on Oct 13, 2020 at 9:19pm PDT

Props to him for speaking on this issue. Regardless of how you feel about him, you've got to admit that this sort of vulnerability shows that he is brave.