Lil West & Calboy Link Up For Emotional "Want Love" Video

One of the fan-favourite tracks from Lil West's new project Vex Pt. 2 is his collaboration with Calboy titled "Want Love." Released before the EP hit streaming services, it gave us a good idea of the direction the Delaware native would be headed in on the sequel project. Going for a smooth vibe, "Want Love" describes West's current relationship status. He's in a confusing spot; West clearly has feelings for his girl but there's something holding them back from advancing their bond. Their love hurts now. They're past the honeymoon stage and West doesn't know if he can keep powering forward. Today, he and Calboy release the visuals for "Want Love" via Worldstar Hip Hop.

The two budding superstars have been bubbling under the radar for years and Calboy managed to spit one of his most melodic verses ever on Lil West's Vex record. Being celebrated as one of the better songs from West's discography, the two young men are clearly levelling up and in the new video for their collaboration, they show off their chemistry by cooling out in natural locations, spotting tons of greenery around.

Let us know what you think of the new video in the comments and be sure to check out Lil West's new project.