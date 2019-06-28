Vex Part 2
- Music VideosLil West Is The Host Of His Own Spicy Cooking Show In "Hot Sauce" VideoA colorful visual for the "Vex Part 2" cut. ByNoah C1.8K Views
- Music VideosLil West & Calboy Link Up For Emotional "Want Love" VideoFresh off Lil West's new project "Vex Pt 2."ByAlex Zidel2.2K Views
- NewsLil West Flexes His Newfound Success On Dark Banger "Pay Me"Lil West is as confident as ever on this new track.ByAlexander Cole2.6K Views
- MixtapesLil West Comes Through With Melodic Moody Bangers On "VEX Part 2"The Delaware rapper is back with another concise batch of tracks.ByAlexander Cole3.7K Views
- NewsLil West & Calboy Have One Thing In Mind On "Want Love"Two of the most exciting young artists team up on "Want Love."ByAlex Zidel4.4K Views
- Music VideosLil West Releases Tantalizing Visual For "Not Sure"Lil West complements his Vex, Pt. 1 EP with a new music video.ByAlexander Cole1088 Views