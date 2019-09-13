Lil West Comes Through With Melodic Moody Bangers On "VEX Part 2"

Lil West dazzled us back in March of this year with his EP VEX Part 1 which introduced fans to his dark and moody trap style. The album left such an impression on us, that we included it as part of our "Best Albums of the Mid-Year" list. Simply put, West brings a grunge rock attitude to the genre and it's evident when it comes to his delivery and approach to songwriting. On his follow-up project VEX Part 2, West expands on the themes of his first tape but creates a more fleshed out pocket for himself. With the eight tracks below, the Delaware rapper establishes himself as one of the best up and coming artists in the game.

The EP starts with the song "Bad" where West admits to his wrongdoings in a relationship. He's never been shy to rap about deep emotional issues on his songs and VEX Part 2 is an extension of that. With the next track "Want Love" featuring Calboy, West gets in his emotional bag once again as he pines for a functional relationship. These themes are presented throughout the album and are complemented by dark, atmospheric trap beats that will have you nodding your head and thinking about your ex.

At 8 tracks and 20 minutes long, VEX Part 2 is a great project to just vibe out to.