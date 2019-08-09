Reginae Carter was the talk of the internet this week after she attended the Cucumber Party with Trouble, YFN Lucci, Alexis Skyy, and others. She had previously noted that she found the challenge "degrading," which is why fans were so shocked to see her there. She's been trying to protect her brand since then, breaking up with Lucc and claiming that she was only there to spy on him. Nae is back to her regular routine now, building on her social empire by sharing thirst traps and, yesterday, she changed the game up by posing next to her mother, Toya Wright.

Toya Wright and Lil Wayne were only married for a short period of time but they've co-parented Reginae Carter extremely efficiently. The young lady is very bright and she's consistently levelling up, taking on new business ventures and more. Carter took a break from the stress of everyday life to lounge by the pool with her mother and they decided to take a quick picture to remember the moment. Not only do they look incredibly alike but commenters are going crazy over their vicious curves. Instead of being a generation apart, these two look like they can be twins. It's pretty wild.

Reginae often shares photos of herself from the beach or the pool and she looks beautiful every single time.