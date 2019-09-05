Over the years, more and more rappers have begun to host festivals their own city. Drakeobviously has OVO Fest, Tyler, The Creator hosts Camp Flog Gnaw in L.A., and in recent times, Post Malone and Travis Scott have hopped on the trend. But down in New Orleans, Lousiana, Lil Wayne holds it down with his annual Lil Weezyana Festival. This Saturday will mark the fifth year in a row that he's hosted the event and it has only gotten bigger and bigger.

This year's festival includes performances from the biggest acts in music right now such as Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, and of course, Lil Wayne who headlines each year. Weezy gave fans a heads up on the set times for this weekend. Things kick off from 3:30 with Akbar V. Melii will perform at 4:05 p.m., right before Kash Doll. Following up at 5:05 p.m. is Saweetie who will heat things before the Hot Girl herself, Megan Thee Stallion. From there, Trey Songz, Meek Mill, Travis Scott will hold things down before Weezy touches down at 9:30 p.m. to close the night off.

For those of you who won't be able to make it to New Orleans, have no fear. The festival will, once again, be streaming live on TIDAL in its entirety.

Peep all of the set times below.