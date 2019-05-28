The number of artists hosting their own festivals has grown so much over the last half-decade. Post Malone, Travis Scott, Tyler, The Creator, and so many more have their own dedicated fests and the trend doesn't appear to be coming to an end anytime soon. Lil Wayne is the proud host of his Lil WeezyAna Fest and this year, he's bringing along a slew of the hottest acts in hip-hop today.



Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

As reported by Billboard, the New Orleans festival is planning to enjoy its largest crowd yet, moving to a new location and welcoming so many rappers to the main stage. Of course, Lil Wayne will be headlining but he will be joined by the likes of Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Trey Songz, and more. Closing out the line-up will be Kash Doll, Melii, Leven Kali, and others. Festival organizers have expressed interest in doubling attendance numbers from last year and their move to the UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds, which boasts 90 acres of land, will help facilitate that.

"We’re so blessed to be celebrating our fifth year of Lil WeezyAna Fest and grateful to all of the fans who have been with us since the beginning," said Cortez Bryant, who has worked hand-in-hand with Wayne for years. "It’s only right that we made it bigger and better this year to commemorate such a milestone in Wayne’s hometown."

Tickets go on sale on May 31. Click here for more information.