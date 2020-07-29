Another happy couple can't stop gushing about one another on the Gram. We've watched as some of our favorite hip hop stars flaunt their romances online with posts that include elite vacations and luxury items, but Lil Wayne and his leading lady Denise Bidot are keeping things simple. The pair stepped forward publicly with their relationship months ago following Wayne's ended engagement with La'Tecia Thomas. Since that time, a usually private Weezy has been openly showing off his love for Denise to the world.

Recently, the pair posted photos to Instagram that showed them enjoying some summertime vibes poolside. They left sweet words to one another in the comment section of the pictures, and now Denise has returned with a special message for her man. "Thank you for loving me the way you do baby. Don’t think I ever knew what love was before you came in my life," she penned in an IG caption. She ended things by declaring Lil Wayne to be "My king ✨."

The photo she shared shows Denise with a grin as she's wrapped in Wayne's arms and he plants a kiss on her face. The love is real. Check out the post below.