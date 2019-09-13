Lil Wayne & Birdman's "Ride Dat" Is Their First Music Video Together In 5 Years

Birdman & Juvenile bring Lil Wayne back into the fold.

Birdman and Lil Wayne have a pretty complicated history. For years, the hip-hop community held a grudge against Baby for allegedly holding back the release of The Carter V but since that arrived last year, we've gotten a chance to cool down a little. The legal difficulties between Stunna and Tunechi are still well-documented in 2019 and they likely won't officially be laid to rest for a while. They appear to be off of each other's throats now and after releasing "Ride Dat" a few weeks ago, they've come through with the video.

The track is the latest collaboration between Birdman and Juvenile, bringing in Lil Wayne for the guest feature. The song is sexual in nature with all three rappers getting a little raunchy in their lyrics. The visual content being presented on the small screen makes sense, given that fact. The trio looks swaggy as they casually stand in a deeply-lit red room. Women sensually dance as the camera cuts between scenes. Of course, Wayne is double-cupped up for his own comfort.

As reported by HHNM, this is the first music video that Birdman and Lil Wayne have appeared in together since 2014. Hopefully, this is the first of many new link-ups between Baby and Tune.