Birdman & Juvenile Reunite With Lil Wayne On "Ride Dat"

We've been hearing about the new collaboration between Birdman, Juvenile and Lil Wayne for months and finally, it has arrived. This week, the Cash Money team has been hyping up the track more than ever so we just knew something was on the way. When Stunna told us that we can expect "Ride Dat" to release today, we all started counting down the minutes until it impacted streaming services. That time is now because the song has just been uploaded globally and it's definitely a smooth cut.

Fans were surprised to see Wayne hop on a track with his mentor Birdman, especially after their rocky history in court. Both rappers have gone head-to-head in hard-fought legal battles, which Tunechi ended up winning last summer. Now, it appears as though the close friends are on the same page again. Juve starts out the new record before Baby comes in for his own verse. Weezy closes out the affair with codeine-laced auto-tune bars, rapping about a lady he's physically attracted to.

What do you think of the new song? "Ride Dat" is out now. Listen to it below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ride this d*ck don't fall baby

Sippin' lean like Paul Wall baby

And the p*ssy better be bald hater

Got like Star Jones baby, got a n***a star-gazing