Lil Uzi Vert has a penchant for teasing music without releasing any but it seems 2020 is the year he's changed that. For the last two and a half years, the rapper had fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of his follow-up to LUV Is Rage 2, and finally, at the top of March, he delivered. A week later he released LUV Vs. The World 2 but he's clearly still cookin'.



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

After releasing "Sasuke" on Friday to mixed reception, the rapper has announced that even more music is on the way. And apparently, his motive isn't to necessarily please the fans but to spite the oldheads.

"Imma show y'all old ass n***as I was just trolling on that[.] TIME 2 BRING THEM FUCKIN HITS... SLAPS W.e ya Call it," he tweeted. A fan responded telling Uzi that he didn't need to explain himself which prompted a more elaborate explanation from Uzi. "It's not for the fans it's just these old ass n***as that be hating they retired so they just hate for oxygen," Uzi said in another tweet. It's unclear who he's talking about exactly but we're sure that will surface at some point soon.

In related news, Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert have officially patched up their feud. Perhaps, this is a sign that their joint project will see the light of day sometime soon.