Lil Uzi Vert is keeping the tracks coming during this time of quarantine. Though he already released two projects a week apart from each other, he's continued to tease new music, especially as Playboi Carti gears up for the release of Whole Lotta Red. Now, Lil Uzi Vert and Carti have a peculiar relationship with one another. Though at point inseparable, Uzi has previously alluded to the two not being on speaking terms at the moment. Add to the fact that Uzi's been poking at Carti on socials, as well, it's unclear where the two are at with each other.

Last night, Lil Uzi Vert came out of the blue with his latest record, "Sasuke" which some fans have interpreted as a diss towards Playboi Carti. After tweeting the song out last night, one fan wrote, "Y’all saying mid and trash but Issa diss. mans is clowning carti’s style." Likely in reference to the baby voice that Uzi put on during the song, another fan echoed this sentiment before Uzi decided to dead things on his own terms.

"I'm not dissing him... Promise," he wrote with a heart emoji.

Regardless of this, it's clear that their fans still have an ounce of hope that Uzi and Carti's 16*29 album will see the light of day if they ultimately mend their otherwise strained relationship.