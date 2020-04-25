Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti seemed like the best of friends just a few years ago. They had songs together and there were even reports that they were teaming up for a collab album. Over the past couple of weeks, however, the two have been at odds, with Uzi throwing a ton of shade at Carti on Twitter. In fact, when Carti announced the release date for his album that never came, Uzi claimed he would release a new song on that same day as a slight.

Last night, Uzi released his new song "Sasuke" to the world, and fans immediately began to look for subliminal shots. After Uzi claimed he wasn't dissing Carti on the song, the "@ MEH" rapper took to Twitter where he showed love to Uzi saying "i love u twin." From there, Uzi reciprocated the love with a message of his own.

For now, it truly seems as though these two have patched things up and will be able to move on from the situation. Fans have theorized that Carti and Uzi were only engaging in this beef as a way to promote each other's work although if that's the case, we will probably never know for sure.

As for Carti's latest project, it still remains up in the air as to when it will be released.