It appears Lil Uzi Vert is having himself a little dry spell at the moment. On Thursday, the “Futsal Shuffle” rapper decided to jump on Twitter and partake in a little tell-all Q&A, where he revealed that his sex life isn’t so popping these days.

Replying to a person who said “he need to futsal shuffle his way to the gynecologist to get tested,” Uzi said that ain’t true cause he hasn't had sex in years. In fact, he says it’s been two years going back to the end of 2018.

“I haven’t had sex in 2 years like end of 2018,” he replied.

Later, Uzi answered a fan who asked if his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Renner, was influencing his style still. “I will be honest for once she never dressed me I just wanted to give her a title 2 build her up in confidence and brand she is doing good,” he responded with.

Elsewhere, he talked about his favorite designer, his old high school, and more. Check out his twitter fingers (below).