RKO! From out of nowhere!!!

The most devastating three letters in professional wrestling took effect when none other than Lil Uzi Vert utilized them after coming into contact with a fan in the street.

One of the most unpredictable artists in the world, Lil Uzi Vert was excited to meet a fan so appreciative of his music. So appreciative, in fact, that he ended up giving him some pretty legendary memories.



Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

How many people could say that they were given an RKO by Lil Uzi Vert? To be honest, probably only this guy can. Sharing a video of his random interaction with the Philadelphia rapper, a fan of the "Myron" rapper got lucky when he caught Uzi is a good (or bad?) mood. First pretending to throw a football onto the street, Uzi then got close to the fan, who wrapped his arm around his shoulder. That's when the RKO came as Uzi put his arms around the man's head and rose up. He didn't execute the move to its full potential but he did get a laugh out of the man, which is what's most important.

Between this and his viral "It's only my third day out here!" moment, Uzi is becoming one of the most memeable rappers out there.