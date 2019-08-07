WWE superstar Randy Orton is currently wrapping up his vacation in the Maldives with his wife, Kim Orton, ahead of his WWE Championship match at SummerSlam on August 11.

By the looks of it, the Ortons island getaway was filled with rest, relaxation, beautiful views as far as the eye could see... and at least one scenic RKO. As seen in Orton's most recent IG update, his wife caught him with the picture-perfect RKO outta nowhere right into the pool.

Check out the clip, as well as some other highlights of the Orton's trip to the Maldives, in the posts embedded below.

As noted, Orton is set for a title match at SummerSlam this Sunday, as he takes on WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. The PPV event, taking place at the ScotiaBank Arena, is set to kickoff at 7pm ET.

