Unlike all of the artists that have stopped their shows in the last week to help control the crowd following the tragedy at Astroworld Festival, Lil Uzi Vert refused to stop his performance at Day N Vegas, telling his fans that he "doesn't take breaks" despite cries from the audience that people were fainting.

Safety was a top priority at the Day N Vegas music festival this past weekend, which saw performances from Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Freddie Gibbs, and more. Lil Uzi Vert also performed at the show, but not all of his fans were happy with the rapper following his set after he told fans that if they were struggling in the crowd, they could leave.



When fans in one area of the crowd shouted at the rapper to stop performing and address safety issues after some people allegedly fainted, he said, "I don’t take no breaks. If it’s gettin’ bad, leave. If you ain’t gonna leave, stay." In several videos circulating on social media, fans can be heard screaming at Uzi, telling him, "Stop the show, Uzi! You're f*cked up, Uzi! There's people f*cking fainting, bro!"

This happened directly before Uzi told festival organizers not to "stop his rage." A computerized voice told the crowd to take several steps back to give people in the front of the stage room to move, and then Uzi's set was cut short. He only performed a handful of songs after showing up thirty minutes late to his fifty-minute set.



Especially after what happened a few weeks ago at Astroworld, the optics of this are horrible. Despite no deaths or serious injuries having been reported from Day N Vegas,