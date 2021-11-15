Day N Vegas wrapped up its music festival for the first time since 2019. The three-day event also marks the first major music festival since the Astroworld tragedy just one week ago, and thus, fans and promoters themselves went into the event with both care and caution. The festival went off without a hitch, apart from a disgruntled Uzi after his set was abruptly cut off.

Apart from Lil Uzi Vert, the star-studded lineup included artists like Baby Keem, Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator, and Kendrick Lamar. From premieres of brand new songs to performances of decades-old hits, artists were clearly ready to rejoice in live music with fans for the first time in almost two years. Check out a photo gallery of some of the artists we got to see at Day N Vegas 2021 below.

If you were in the audience, let us know who your favorite performer from the weekend was.

All photos shot by John Macon/Thanks4Nothing for HNHH exclusively.

Cordae

Freddie Gibbs

Griselda

Isaiah Rashad

Joey Bada$$

Snoh Aalegra

SZA

Teyana Taylor

Baby Keem

YG

Young M.A

Tyler, The Creator