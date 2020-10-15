Ari Melber is back at it again.

The MSNBC journalist, and host of The Beat with Ari Melber, loves to reference hip-hop lyrics in the most random ways. In the past, he has quoted Mobb Deep, 50 Cent, and many others as he makes points about politics, economics, and other topics that wouldn't regularly see hip-hop's involvement.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

On his show this week, Melber dug deep into his bag of tricks to discuss voter's legitimate concerns about Joe Biden's age, arguing that he may not even get through a full first term because of his advanced age. What those people fail to realize is that his primary opponent, Donald Trump, is only three years younger than him.

Regardless, Melber spoke about people being concerned about Biden's age, saying:

"I will reach for the modern poet, Lil Uzi Vert. He said, I'm paraphrasing but, he said, 'anyone who claims they're better than me, you know they're lyin'. My money older than Joe Biden.' Which is a reminder that in pop culture, facts, Joe Biden is actually known for being elderly."

Obviously, the mention of Lil Uzi Vert on MSNBC had some people scratching their heads, which has led the clip to go viral. However, Ari Melber is famous for this sort of thing. He loves to integrate hip-hop into his show, showing that again here.

Of course, the song Melber is referring to is "Super Saiyan", which was released on the 2015 mixtape Luv Is Rage.

Do you think the quote helped him make his point?