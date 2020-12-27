Lil Uzi Vert Joins Kid Trunks On "Universal"

Kid Trunks dropped of The Nightmare B4 Christmas this holiday weekend. The project takes influence from the classic Tim Burton film, although there really isn't anything similar between these two properties. Trunks went ahead and recruited Lil Uzi Vert for "Universal," a fun banger that should be in your playlist.

Lil Uzi Vert goes off on "Universal," employing a double-time flow to get his point across. Although Trunks has a memorable verse as well, Uzi really steals the show on this one. The instrumental is comprised of an awkward synth that somehow sounds annoying and cool all at once. A steady pace for the percussions allows Trunks to flow slow, and Uzi to spit fast.

Quotable Lyrics

Look at my pockets got all types of cheese

She ask to suck me she all on her knees

No bitch you too old, I could fuck on your niece

Look at my sauce and my swag a disease

You'll be lucky if you got the sneezes for me from A to Z, I got B's

I told your bitch that I rock with the G's