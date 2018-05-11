Kid Trunks
- NewsLil Uzi Vert Joins Kid Trunks On "Universal"Lil Uzi goes off. ByKarlton Jahmal13.8K Views
- NewsKid Trunks Unleashes "The Nightmare B4 Christmas EP"A darker holiday spirit. ByKarlton Jahmal2.8K Views
- NewsPnB Rock Assists Kid Trunks On The "Habibi" RemixKid Trunks and PnB Rock lament their relationship problems on the "Habibi" remix.ByAlexander Cole2.9K Views
- NewsKid Trunks Voices His Struggle On Debut Album "Moon" With Noah Cyrus, Travis Barker, & MoreKid Trunks releases his debut studio album "Moon" with features from Noah Cyrus, Travis Barker, and more.ByAlex Zidel2.9K Views
- NewsKid Trunks & Noah Cyrus Drop Emotional Duet On "Do You Know What Is Right?"Kid Trunks and Noah Cyrus poured their hearts out on this latest track.ByAlexander Cole2.4K Views
- MixtapesKid Trunks' "Super Saiyan" Album Features Ski Mask The Slump God & MoreKid Trunks has reached his final form on "Super Saiyan."ByMitch Findlay8.7K Views
- NewsKid Trunks & Robb Bank$ Unite For "Day Dream"Kid Trunks and Robb Bank$ kick things off with a new banger. ByMitch Findlay2.4K Views
- NewsSki Mask The Slump God, A$AP Ant & Warhol.SS Link Kid Trunks On "Not Legal"Kid Trunks brings an all-star roster for his new track "Not Legal."ByAron A.3.6K Views