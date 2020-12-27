Kid Trunks Unleashes "The Nightmare B4 Christmas EP"

The Nightmare Before Christmas is still influencing this generation. The classic Disney film's horror vibes are peppered into Kid Trunks latest EP, The Nightmare B4 Christmas. Running for six tracks, Kid Trunk's latest project captures a darker side that doesn't really highlight the holiday season. However, the music does fit right in with what we expect from the young rapper.

The Nightmare B4 Christmas features appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, SosMula, and Jackboy. The production is handled by a range of talent, including Iano Beatz, D. Rein, and DJ Scheme. Kid Trunks, who is a protege of XXXTentacion, has big aspirations that he believes he can reach through music. "Music is just a stepping stone to get to where I want to be in life," Kid Trunks told Miami New Times. "I know I'm not going to be a rapper forever. By the time I turn 29 or 30, hopefully, I'll be a super millionaire. I want to invest in different things like stock and properties. Hopefully, my family and grandkids will be good. I just want my legacy and my last name to shine and live forever." Stream The Nightmare Before Christmas everywhere now.