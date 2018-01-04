Kid Trunks
- GramKid Trunks Admits He Was Lying About Lung Cancer, Getting ShotKid Trunks issues an apology after admitting that he lied about getting shot and having lung cancer. By Aron A.
- NewsKid Trunks Unleashes "The Nightmare B4 Christmas EP"A darker holiday spirit. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsPnB Rock Assists Kid Trunks On The "Habibi" RemixKid Trunks and PnB Rock lament their relationship problems on the "Habibi" remix.By Alexander Cole
- News"XXXTentacion Presents: Members Only, Vol. 4" Touches DownThe project arrived on X's birthday. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMembers Only Pay Homage To XXXTentacion With Rolling Loud TributeXXXTentacion's memory lives on thanks to his former affiliates. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDenzel Curry Updates "TA13OO" Tour With New Dates & Supporting ActsThe "TABOO | TA13OO" tour will feature three fresh new faces eager to impress.By Devin Ch
- InterviewsKid Trunks Reveals "Kill Me" Tattoo In Memory Of XXXTentacionKid Trunks breaks down the evolution of Members Only, talks about his tattoos, XXXTentacion and much more.By Rose Lilah
- HNHH TVRobb Bank$ Recalls Dipping A Joint In Lean On "How To Roll"Robb Bank, Kie Money and Kid Trunks get lit for the latest episode of "How To Roll." By Aron A.