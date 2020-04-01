Who else can imagine Lil Uzi Vert running around the house, smashing things and chuckling about it?

The 25-year-old Philadelphia rapper may be close friends with Young Thug, connecting over music and fashion, but Young Thug isn't interested in allowing the star into his home. Despite their bond, Thugger's reasoning makes total sense.

Speaking to Big Boy as part of a special Instagram Live session, Young Thug was asked which rapper he wouldn't let into his home. He responded that Lil Uzi Vert is not permitted onto his property, partly because he knows how much clean-up will be required once he leaves.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

"He the fucking devil," laughs Thug about Uzi Vert. "He'll break stuff in your house. He do little evil stupid shit."

I don't know about you but I'm begging to hear the backstory behind this. There must be an exact reason as to why Young Thug won't allow Lil Uzi Vert to enter his home. Has he wrecked the spot before? Has he simply heard stories? Who knows?

One thing is for sure: these two are the best of friends both in and out of the studio. They recently collaborated for several tracks off the Eternal Atake deluxe edition, as well as for Thug's debut album So Much Fun.

Listen to Thug's explanation below