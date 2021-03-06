Lil Uzi Vert had a busy 2020 as he dropped three projects for his fans. Of course, there was Eternal Atake and the subsequent deluxe version which might as well have been considered a whole other album. He then linked up with Future for Pluto x Baby Pluto which was considered to be a hit or miss upon release. In 2021, Uzi has continued his busy ways as the artist is constantly on Twitter telling fans that he is going back to his older days.

In a new Twitter post from an Uzi fan page called @1600Files, Uzi can be found on video talking about his brand new album and how he is ready to drop one. The artist gives a bit of an aggressive vibe here, noting that a lot of people are doubting him right now and that he wants to show them that he's still got it.

Uzi fans have been hoping for his 2016 aesthetics for a while now and at this point, it seems like a return to form could be very possible. Ever since he figured out his label issues, Uzi has been steadily making waves in the studio, and based on the video above, he seems poised for a massive return to form.

Stay tuned for updates on Uzi's music as we will be sure to keep you informed.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for TIDAL