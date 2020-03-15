mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Uzi Vert & Nav Link Up On New Song "Leaders"

Kevin Goddard
March 15, 2020 10:07
24 Views
00
1
Image via Atlantic RecordsImage via Atlantic Records
Image via Atlantic Records

Leaders
Lil Uzi Vert Feat. Nav

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Listen to some melodic new vibes from Nav and Lil Uzi.


After gifting the world with his sophomore attempt Eternal Atake, Lil Uzi Vert decided to double down this week and release the deluxe edition of Eternal Atake: LUV Vs. The World 2 -- a sequel to his 2016 mixtape. With the addition of 14 new tracks, the deluxe project features guest appearances from Chief Keef, Young Thug, Gunna, Future, Lil Durk, and Nav, the latter of which we’re highlighting for y'all today with the outro “Leaders.”

Nav has been on the receiving end of a lot of hate this past year, particularly from DJ Akademiks who’s been very vocal about his dislike for the Toronto artist, but Nav lowkey carries this record and rides the pocket of the beat perfectly, delivering a very melodic flow and catchy chorus in the process. “Tourin', I'm sellin' out shows/ Made a cult followin' like Jim Jones (Yeah)/ Drippin’, I be puttin' shit on/ Lookin’ at the crowd, I see a couple lil' clones,” Nav raps.

Take a listen to the catchy new collab and let us know what you think. New hit?

Quotable Lyrics:

Found a lil' redbone, fuck her like a G
Pull her weave out, I'm makin' her moan 
Smoke a lot of weed, gotta get another pound
I don't know where the other one gone 
Every time I'm drivin' down the strip
Got people throwin' thumbs-up at my whip 
In the club sparklers comin'
They hittin' off diamonds inside of the VIP

- NAV

Lil Uzi Vert
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  24
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Uzi Vert Nav lil uzi vert vs the world 2 deluxe edition
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Uzi Vert & Nav Link Up On New Song "Leaders"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject