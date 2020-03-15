Lil Uzi Vert & Nav Link Up On New Song "Leaders"

After gifting the world with his sophomore attempt Eternal Atake, Lil Uzi Vert decided to double down this week and release the deluxe edition of Eternal Atake: LUV Vs. The World 2 -- a sequel to his 2016 mixtape. With the addition of 14 new tracks, the deluxe project features guest appearances from Chief Keef, Young Thug, Gunna, Future, Lil Durk, and Nav, the latter of which we’re highlighting for y'all today with the outro “Leaders.”

Nav has been on the receiving end of a lot of hate this past year, particularly from DJ Akademiks who’s been very vocal about his dislike for the Toronto artist, but Nav lowkey carries this record and rides the pocket of the beat perfectly, delivering a very melodic flow and catchy chorus in the process. “Tourin', I'm sellin' out shows/ Made a cult followin' like Jim Jones (Yeah)/ Drippin’, I be puttin' shit on/ Lookin’ at the crowd, I see a couple lil' clones,” Nav raps.

Take a listen to the catchy new collab and let us know what you think. New hit?

Quotable Lyrics:

Found a lil' redbone, fuck her like a G

Pull her weave out, I'm makin' her moan

Smoke a lot of weed, gotta get another pound

I don't know where the other one gone

Every time I'm drivin' down the strip

Got people throwin' thumbs-up at my whip

In the club sparklers comin'

They hittin' off diamonds inside of the VIP

- NAV