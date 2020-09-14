Lil Tecca burst onto the scene back in 2019 thanks to his hit song "Ransom." The artist immediately took advantage of this song's success and came through with his debut album called We Love You Tecca. Since then, Tecca has been fairly quietly musically, until now. Over the past week, Tecca has released a track called "Our Time Intro" which is supposed to be the first track on his brand new album. In fact, Tecca confirmed last week that his new project was called Virgo World and that it would be dropping on Friday, September 18th.

Fans have been looking forward to this project ever since it was announced, and now, Tecca has taken to Instagram with the cover art for the album. As you can see in the Instagram post below, the album cover features a green landscape, while statues grace certain parts of the image. You can even see that one of the statues have fallen over, and if you look closely, it seems like the statue is a representation of the logo on Tecca's cover art for his first project.

As far as the tracklist and features are concerned, little is known about this project, so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring those to you.