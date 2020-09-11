New York up-and-comer Lil Tecca is hoping to take the world by storm once again, announcing the official release date for his upcoming album.

Initially announcing that his debut studio album Virgo World would be out during Virgo season, the 18-year-old rapper is sticking true to his promise, choosing the last possible Friday to come through for his fellow earth signs.

The upstart took to Twitter to let the world know that, in seven days, he'll be coming through.

"Virgo world, september 18th," revealed Tecca to his millions of fans.

For the last couple of weeks, Lil Tecca has been releasing single after single so the time is definitely right for a full-length body of work. He also was a stand-out on the Internet Money album, going off on "Somebody" with A Boogie wit da Hoodie and the fan-favorite "JLO."



Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Virgo World will be the first full project from the New York rapper since his debut mixtape We Love You Tecca. At this point, we all know that Tec can make a hit song. He did so with "Ran$om" last year and was able to create a lasting crowd of fans off of that. Can he put together a good album though? We'll all see next week.

What do you expect from Lil Tecca's debut album?