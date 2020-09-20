Lil Tecca, Polo G, & Lil Durk Lament About Lost Friends On "When You Down"

Lil Tecca came through with a very impressive 2019 campaign as he burst onto the scene with his hit song "Ransom." The track was near the top of the Billboard charts for quite some time, which goes to show just how catchy the song was. Since then, fans have been waiting for new music, and on Friday, he delivered with his debut album, Virgo World.

One of the immediate standouts on this project is a track called "When You Down" which features Polo G and Lil Durk. With this song, Tecca and his features explore what it's like to be left behind by your friends when you need them the most. When you're successful, people want to be around you but as soon as you slip up, that support tends to go away.

Give the song a listen, and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You don't know who gon' be there when you down

But you know who gon' be there when you up

I let my feelings build up

So now I just pour it up in my cup