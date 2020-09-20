mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Tecca, Polo G, & Lil Durk Lament About Lost Friends On "When You Down"

Alexander Cole
September 20, 2020 08:54
573 Views
23
4
Image via Lil TeccaImage via Lil Tecca
Image via Lil Tecca

When You Down
Lil Tecca Feat. Polo G & Lil Durk

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Tecca enlisted the likes of Polo G and Lil Durk for this standout cut on his new album.


Lil Tecca came through with a very impressive 2019 campaign as he burst onto the scene with his hit song "Ransom." The track was near the top of the Billboard charts for quite some time, which goes to show just how catchy the song was. Since then, fans have been waiting for new music, and on Friday, he delivered with his debut album, Virgo World.

One of the immediate standouts on this project is a track called "When You Down" which features Polo G and Lil Durk. With this song, Tecca and his features explore what it's like to be left behind by your friends when you need them the most. When you're successful, people want to be around you but as soon as you slip up, that support tends to go away.

Give the song a listen, and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You don't know who gon' be there when you down
But you know who gon' be there when you up
I let my feelings build up
So now I just pour it up in my cup

Lil Tecca
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  3
  4
  573
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Tecca Polo G Lil Durk polo g When You Down new song new music Virgo World
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Tecca, Polo G, & Lil Durk Lament About Lost Friends On "When You Down"
23
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject