Lil Tecca Delivers Debut Album "Virgo World" Ft. Lil Durk, Nav, Skrillex, Polo G

Get ready to walk in Lil Tecca's shoes as he takes you on a trip through his Virgo World. A few weeks ago, the young New York rapper turned 18-years-old and there's no better way to celebrate than to share his debut studio album. Recently, Lil Tecca has given us new singles including "Royal Rumble" and "Our Time," and now he's back with his 19-track effort that he hopes will be a beloved project among fans.

He may be new to the music scene, but Tecca has amassed quite the following in a short time. He began making a name for himself in 2019 after sharing his viral burner "Ransom" and in August 2019, he shared his debut mixtape We Love You Tecca. This latest project boasts features from Polo G, Lil Durk, Skrillex, DJ Scheme, Lil Uzi Vert, Guwop Reign, Nav, and Internet Money, so stream Virgo World and leave your thoughts in the comments.

Tracklist

1. Our Time

2. Actin' Up

3. When You Down with Polo G ft. Lil Durk

4. Back It Up

5. Chemistry

6. Royal Rumble

7. Foreign ft. Nav

8. Selection with Skrillex, DJ Scheme

9. Take 10

10. Dolly with Lil Uzi Vert

11. Insecurities

12. Tic Toc

13. Miss Me

14. True To The Game ft. Guwop Reign

15. Closest To Heaven

16. Level Up

17. No Answers

18. Last Call

19. Out Of Love ft. Internet Money