Lil Tecca, Chief Keef, & Trippie Redd Link Up On “CHOPPA SHOOT THE LOUDEST”

After postponing the release earlier this month, Lil Tecca has finally shared his latest project with the world - We Love You Tecca 2. The hit maker dropped the mixtape on August 27th, which also happens to be his 19th birthday.

“19! some of my fans really seen me grow up and it’s crazy sometimes. thankyou for supporting me even when I don’t support myself. i love you all, and i have a project dropping at 12,” Tecca shared on Instagram. Fans were pleased to find out that his second mixtape has a 20-song track list that’s full of impressive features like Lil Yachty, NAV, Gunna, and iann dior.

On the tape’s 9th track, our young star teamed up with long-time idol Chief Keef and Trippie Redd to create a braggadocios, upbeat hit. The song starts with Keef telling us that he “ain’t no booty call, bitch”. The trio then goes on to drop bars about what their luxurious lives are like as world famous rap stars, sitting and scandaling while wearing Moncler sandals.

“CHOPPA SHOOT THE LOUDEST” was originally previewed on Tecca’s Instagram live back in February of this year. Over half a year later, the song’s official release is earning the Queens, NY native plenty of love from fans everywhere.

Quotable Lyrics

I done grew up and seen all type of shit happen (Bang, what you do?)

I just spent it all and gettin' Morgan, I'm captain (Damn, Ryder, skudusku, okay, okay)

Where I'm from, the school don't call granny, ain't know I was absent (Gang, granny)

Now I'm at the show, where I got white bitches flashin' (Gang)