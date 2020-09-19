mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Tecca & NAV Take A Trip Around The World With "Foreign"

Alexander Cole
September 19, 2020 08:58
Image via Lil Tecca

Foreign
Lil Tecca Feat. Nav

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Tecca and NAV brought their signature melodies to the track "Foreign."


Lil Tecca burst onto the scene with his hit song "Ransom" and since then, fans have been clamoring for new music. On Friday, that is exactly what Tecca delivered as he came through with his debut album, Virgo World. Unlike his We Love You Tecca mixtape, this project is packed with features, including an appearance from Toronto's own NAV on the track "Foreign."

With this song, we hear NAV and Tecca rapping about foreign women and their desired experiences with them. This kind of lyrical content is certainly what we have come to expect from both artists and with this collab, the final result works in their favor as both artists complement each other. Overall, it's a great track to vibe to, so give it a spin and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Foreign baddies on me, shawty said
"Tecca, pull up on me", she on read
She don't even know me, give me head
You could slide up on me, bring your friends

